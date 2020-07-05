Rain expected in Central Florida due to area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico

While Tropical Depression Five moves further into the Atlantic and away from Florida, an area of low pressure in the Gulf is expected to bring rain to Central Florida.

Tropical Depression Five formed in the Atlantic on the Fourth of July. It is currently located about 185 miles northeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

It is moving toward the northeast at 21 mph with 35 mph winds, they said. It is expected to move away from Bermuda but the island will experience some gusty winds on Sunday.

FOX 35 meteorologist Alison Gargaro said that Florida is not at risk of impact since it is moving further into the Atlantic, away from the United States.

In the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure will bring high rain chances to Central Florida over the next few days.

It could potentially form into something once it makes it way into the Atlantic, but over the next five days, just a 30 percent chance of development is forecasted.

