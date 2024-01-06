Orlando weather: Rainy system to move along, warm and dry Saturday ahead

TODAY'S (SAT) HIGH: 76 degrees

TONIGHT'S (SUN AM) LOW: 55 degrees

SUMMARY TODAY: FOX 35 Impact Day until 2pm.... A rainy system moves out by midday, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and warm weather this afternoon. We have a pleasant Saturday night ahead.

BEACH FORECAST:

Off shore, winds of 10-15 mph with highs around 73... A moderate rip current risk continues with surf of 2-3 feet.

THEME PARK FORECAST:

Nice afternoon setting up after a rainy morning, with mid-70s for highs today. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler, but nice, with highs in the mid-60s.

OUTLOOK:

We've got two more rounds of rain coming our way next week, with the first on Tuesday and second on Friday. Tuesday's system will likely bring severe weather with tornadoes as a possibility and that's why it's a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Friday's system could bring strong storms too, but it's too soon to make a call on whether or not they'll be severe. Regardless, we'll continue to see an unusually rainy pattern through January thanks to El Nino, juicing-up the subtropical jetstream and providing moisture we'd normally not see this time of year.