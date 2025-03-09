Orlando weather: Cold fronts bringing possible storms to conclude the weekend

article

A warm front is situated to our north and that means a warmer and muggier day for Central Florida.

What to expect: Temps will be well above normal, soaring into the middle and upper 80s inland with highs near 80 for the beaches. The above-average airmass is developing ahead of our next storm system that moves in tonight. An area of low pressure and associated cold front will slide our way, bringing up our shower and storm chances.

SUNDAY NIGHT FORECAST



What to expect: Clouds begin to thicken overnight as this system works eastbound. Lows will be mild with the help of the wind flow and cloud cover. Readings look to only dip back into the middle and upper 60s. The threat of showers and storms rises through the night into early Monday AM, as the cold front approaches.

There could be a rogue stronger to severe storm to our NW where there is a marginal risk of severe weather. This includes our FOX 51 friends as well as NW Marion County. This means one or two storms could include gusty winds or maybe a spin-up.

There is going to be more "wind energy" with this storm, thanks to the low pressure center being so close to us.

THE WEEK AHEAD



What's next: Showers and storms linger through the first half of our Monday but should exit by around lunchtime or so.

From mid-afternoon into the early evening it will be drier but blustery as the wind comes in from the WNW. Wind gusts could top out at close to 30 mph, so be sure any outdoor items are secure. Highs will be much cooler, only rising into the lower to middle 70s.

High pressure then takes over late Monday into Tuesday, making for a beautiful blue sky into mid-week. Temperatures will be perfect for any outdoor activities but quickly rebound as this ridge of high pressure builds. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s late in the week into next weekend, along with lots of sunshine.



FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: