The Daytona Beach NOAA weather radio transmitter KIH-26, operating on a frequency of 162.40 mghz is not working due to a communication line problem. This transmitter serves Volusia, Lake, Brevard, Orange, Seminole, Putnam and Flagler counties. If you live in one of these counties you should use the #Fox35 Weather App and stay tuned to Fox35 for NWS issued watches and warnings and statements.