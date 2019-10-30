Near Record Highs Possible Today

article

The October heat machine continues for Central Florida on this Wednesday. Strong high pressure anchored out in the Atlantic East of the State, will provide the area with heat and humidity. While clouds and rain chances increase a bit as we head into the afternoon, it likely won't be enough to keep places like Orlando under the 90 degree mark. "When you factor in the humidity, temperatures will "feel like" the upper 90s during peak afternoon heating" says Fox 35 Meteorologist Jayme King. Coastal locations will remain in the 80s this afternoon as the East Coast seabreeze keeps temps in check there. On Halloween, expect much of the same weather with trick or treat temps around 80 Thursday evening. Some relief is in sight though as two cool fronts move through the area Friday, followed by a second system on Saturday evening. These two fronts will help knock down both the high and low temperatures for the weekend, much less humidity is likely as well.