Near record high temps temps today giving way to weekend chill!

Temps will be on the rise across Central Florida today. Area highs, especially West of I-95, will reach the mid-80s with ease this afternoon. Record temps for the day in Orlando stand at 86 degrees set back in 2017, we'll get very close to that this afternoon. Skies will be mixed featuring sunshine and clouds, breezes rising from time to time from the South. Skies are dry all day. Tonight, skies continue to cloud up, temps stay mild with mid-upper 60s overnight as the cold front approaches. Rain chances increase around North Central Florida after 4am across North Central Florida with coverage expanding South into Orlando after 10am or so. Behind the front, skies clear overnight Saturday into Sunday morning and it's at that time when temps really drop off. Sunday morning wake up temps fall into the 40s area-wide with highs Sunday afternoon in the low-mid 60s with full sunshine.