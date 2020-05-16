National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Arthur forms in Atlantic

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is underway before its official start on June 1.

At 11 p.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) declared Tropical Depression 1 as Tropical Storm Arthur.

The tropical storm comes about two weeks before the official start of the 2020 season.

On Saturday afternoon, forecasters declared the system a tropical depression, forming off the coast of East Central Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast and remained through Saturday evening into Sunday.

As of 11 p.m., Tropical Storm Arthur was moving north northeast at 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph.

Advertisement

The NHC tracks Arthur moving away from Florida and possibly impacting the Carolinas on Monday morning.

However, forecasters say they believe Arthur will not make landfall in the United States.

RELATED: National Hurricane Center: List of 2020 hurricane names

Download the FOX 35 Weather App

Follow along for the latest on the tropics by visiting our FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center page.