National Hurricane Center: Disturbance likely to become named storm on Saturday

June 1 is the official start to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, but the tropics are already heating up.

FOX 35 News is watching what could be the first named storm of the season. Invest 90-L could become a subtropical or tropical storm on Saturday. If it develops, it would be named Arthur.

"While the system won't have a direct impact on Florida, it will indirectly impact our weather the next 24 hours," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Mike Linden.

The area of low pressure is located just offshore of the southeast coast of Florida and continues to produce shower activity and gusty winds from portions of the southeast and east Central Florida eastward across the northwestern Bahamas and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

"Satellite images and surface observations indicate that the low is gradually becoming better defined, but the associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

The NHC currently gives the system an 80 percent chance of development.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of east Central Florida and the northwestern Bahamas throughout Saturday.

Hazardous marine conditions are expected along the east coast, where a "Gale Warning" is in effect from Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet. A small craft advisory is also in effect from Flagler Beach to Sebastian Inlet until 10 a.m. Sunday. Northeast winds around 30 mph, with gusts around 40 mph, are possible, which can be hazardous to small boats and vessels.

