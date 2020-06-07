More showers, isolated thunderstorms forecasted in Central Florida as Cristobal approaches the coast

More showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in Central Florida on Sunday.

On Saturday, much of the region was hit by severe weather. Tropical Storm Cristobal was moving toward the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy wind and rain to the state of Florida. Several tornadoes even touched down, causing widespread damage.

Cristobal continues to move closer to land and is expected to make landfall along the Louisana coast on Sunday evening before making its way up the Central United States.

With this, rain and winds will continue to be pushed towards Florida. However, the incoming storms should be less severe than the ones on Saturday. The more intense weather is being pushed towards the Florida Panhandle.

In Central Florida, FOX 35 meteorologist Alison Gargaro says showers and isolated tornadoes are expected, especially in the afternoon.

Since more rain is expected, a flood watch continues throughout Central Florida, excluding Volusia County. This will go into the evening hours.

Showers should diminish overnight but much of the following week looks to be rainy. With that, temperatures will rise, reaching the 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

