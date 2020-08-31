More rain for the area today as showers and storms arrive on the earlier side

article

If you live in Central Florida, expect an earlier start to the Florida rain machine again today. Showers and storms will develop over the Eastern Gulf and steadily move Eastbound towards Orlando by the noon hour. Areas of heavy rain yesterday left a lot of standing water across the area and more of the same should be expected by this afternoon. Forecast models show the leading edge of the rainfall reaching the Atlantic beaches around 1:30pm or so.

Due to the early increase in clouds and rain chances following up close behind, high temperatures will fall just shy of 90 degrees in most places today. It will still be warm and muggy, feeling downright swampy as we course through the afternoon hours. Areas generally East of Orlando may have an opportunity to hit the 90 degree mark as rain takes a bit longer to arrive there.

Storm threats today will include very heavy rainfall, lightning and brief, periodic wind gusts to around 30-40 mph in any stronger storms. Storm intensity will be limited though as we head into the mid-afternoon.