Models show risk of severe weather once again later this week, could be even stronger than Monday's storms

The FOX 35 Weather Team is currently monitoring the potential for another run of severe weather across the viewing area later this week.

Current forecast models are honing in on late Thursday night and into Friday morning for the arrival of some very strong storms. This will include gust southerly wind flow and plentiful moisture.

The approaching disturbance will be the pieces driving the uptick in storms. This possibly incoming system could prove to be stronger than the front that brought tornadoes to Central Florida on Monday morning.

With severe weather possible Thursday evening into Friday morning, we have issued a 'FOX 35 Weather Alert Day.' Our meteorologists will provide frequent updates throughout the day as they track the storms and the possible risk of severe weather. Download the FOX 35 Weather App to get these updates on your phone.

The current severe weather outlook for Thursday puts all of North Florida and the northern parts of Central Florida in a substantial risk zone for severe storms. The 'enhanced risk' area includes the FOX 51 WOGX viewing area -- Dixie, Gilchrist, and Alachua County. The 'slight risk' area includes Marion, Lake, Flagler, Volusia, Citrus, Levy and Sumter County. The 'marginal risk' zone includes the Orlando-metro, the I-4 corridor, Brevard and Osceola County, as well as the Tampa-metro. While strong storms are possible across the whole region, the area of greatest concern will be over North Florida.

Florida won't be the only area experiencing possible severe weather come Thursday. Much of the Deep South has a heightened threat of the same weather. The main impact area looks to be across Alabama and Georgia. It is in these areas that violent tornadoes could develop, as the core of most potent energy sets up there. Definitely a situation you should stay tuned to.

FOX 35 Meteorologist Jayme King advises that Florida residents take Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure that they have some sort of severe weather alerts being sent to their phone. The FOX 35 Weather App provides this and so much more, including live radar and daily forecast updates.