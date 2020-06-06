LIVE RADAR: Tropical Storm Cristobal to bring heavy rain, storms to Central Florida this weekend

Tropical moisture is streaming into Central Florida as Tropical Storm Cristobal gains speed and moves north through the rest of the weekend.

Cristobal is moving North at 12 mph, as of Saturday morning, with winds up to 50 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm will move across the Louisiana coast by Sunday night and winds will increase to 60 mph by landfall.

There is a Tropical Storm Warning along the Louisiana coast through the tip of the Florida panhandle until further notice. A little closer to us here in Central Florida, there is a Storm Surge Watch in effect Coastal Citrus and Levy Counties.

Heavy rain is expected across East Central Florida Saturday and Sunday due to the surge of tropical moisture. Models are showing rain could get heavy later in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms as well.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 - 40 mph. Rain totals ranging from 1"-3", and localized amounts up to 4".

There has already been plenty of rain over the last few days, and with more falling today, there could be localized flooding. There is a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday evening in Brevard, Seminole, Orange, Lake, Sumter, Polk, Osceola, Citrus, and Levy Counties.

Fox 35 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says, "stay weather aware this weekend because heavy rain and the chance for lightning is high both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings."

