River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:29 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ian updates, track, weather forecast, and school closings

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:18PM
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane – a major hurricane – early Tuesday, and is expected to continue strengthening as it makes its way towards Florida. Several areas in Cental Florida and near Tampa are under various hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.

Find live updates on Hurricane Ian's track, the latest models and spaghetti models, school closures, sandbag locations, and evacuation orders below.

