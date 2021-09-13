Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas, weakens to tropical storm

article

Hurricane Nicholas made its U.S. landfall at 12:30 a.m. in Matagorda, Texas as a Category 1 storm early Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center says Nicholas has since weakened to a tropical storm. Nicholas is expected to cause life-threatening flash floods across the deep south during the next couple of days. The storm threatens to dump up to 20 inches of rain.

"The storm should move more slowly to the northeast later today and then eastward by Wednesday over Louisiana," the NHC said. "Nicholas should weaken further today and is forecast to become a tropical depression by Wednesday."

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two other systems for development.

A tropical wave located just west of the African coast is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that are showing signs of organization.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend."

It's still too soon to tell if this system will have any effect on the U.S. We will be tracking.

Also, an area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough, the NHC said. Forecasters say a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic.

September 10th was the official peak of hurricane season. So far, there have been 14 named storms. If another one forms, it will be called ‘Odette.’

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King previously explains that once the peak of hurricane season passes, typically it means there will be fewer occurrences of hurricanes and tropical storms, but don't put your guard down.

"We're fair game until November 30th. Stuff can happen and it can happen late in the season," he said.

