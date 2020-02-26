How Low Will It Go?

Today's cold front will move away tonight and pull down some very chilly air. Already there is a Freeze Watch in effect for Alachua county and points north. The front is the leading edge of the colder air that is being pulled down by the big snow storm up in the Midwest.

The air behind the front is very dry and will give us clear skies and set the stage for some cold temperatures as early as tonight.

The strong northwest winds will cause a steady tempeature drop that will begin as early as midnight and will require you to pull out that jacket for use first thing in the morning.

The northwest wind will relax on Thursday and Friday, but will continue to pull down the chilly air. We can expect daily highs to remain well below the normal of 76 degrees. We will not return back to normal temps until Sunday or Monday afternoon.