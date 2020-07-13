High heat, low rain chance Monday

The heat index or "feels like" temperature will climb rapidly on Monday, with little rain in the forecast to provide some relief.

Expect mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures, near 95 degrees in most spots across Central Florida.

A warm wind out of the west-southwest at 5 mph.

The rain chance will hold at 20% or less, with most locations staying dry.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper-70s under partly cloudy skies.

There's a slight chance for showers and storms (10%) before 8:00 PM.