High heat and rainy days ahead for Central Florida

article



The sizzle of Summer continues as the "dog days" of early August roll on. The heat is going to be a bear today, soaring into the mid-90s in many interior locations, just a touch cooler along the coastal areas and beach fronts. The Atlantic seabreeze will tame temps closer to the water just a bit today, better than nothing I guess. Couple the heat with all of the tropical moisture laden across the region and you've got the perfect recipe for the heat index or "feels like" temperature forecast heading into the 106 degree range today!

Rain chances come back into play today with the best coverage over the East side of the Florida Peninsula. Orlando Metro and the surrounding areas, as well as the Atlantic beaches, will see coverage around 60%. A little drier air around Tampa North to Gainesville and Ocala will promote lower odds in those areas. Cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger storms mainly after 2pm.

The rain will be become more frequent and heavier as we course through mid-week. A favorable weather pattern will aid in generating daily showers and storms. Keep in mind, timing in reagrd to development could be before noon on some days and after 12pm on others. This pattern will hold steady into the weekend as well, something Central Floridians with outdoor plans should be aware of.

Advertisement

Rain accumulations through mid-week and into the weekend could exceed nearly two inches in some cases. The focal point on that looks to be primarily around the Eastern side of the State with lesser accumulations over the far North and Western areas.