Frequent lightning, heavy rain expected this weekend

It will be a stormy end to the month with frequent lightning, periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

On Saturday, expect afternoon highs in the low 90s, with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Showers and storms will develop mainly after 2 p.m., with a 70 percent coverage of rain as we head into the evening hours.

Frequent lightning is a concern as well as heavy downpours and gusty winds in some of the stronger storms.

On Sunday, expect an 80 percent coverage of showers and storms, with an earlier start to the activity, happening after 9 a.m.

It will be warm and muggy overnight, with lows dropping to the mid-and-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

