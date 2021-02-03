Expand / Collapse search
Freeze warnings continue for Central Florida, coldest air still to come

Updated 39 mins ago
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: February 3, 2021

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King has your Central Florida forecast.

Orlando, FL - We're waking up to another morning of wind chill advisories across Central Florida. Be sure to bundle up!

Winds are not as gusty this morning but strong enough to create some wind chill issues before 9 a.m.

Freeze warnings also continue North of Metro Orlando from Lake and Volusia counties Northward. Temperatures in the warning area will likely settle near freezing for a short time.

After the morning chill, temperatures remain on the lower side for highs today.

Despite lots of sunshine, we're still hanging in the 50s for highs with periodic breezes. Most spots will reside in the mid-upper 50s at peak this afternoon.

Tonight, lows tumble into the low-mid 30s. These will be the coldest lows for Orlando since early January!

Widespread frost is likely, even near some of the beach communities. Freeze warning and watches are in play again Thursday morning, from Orlando Metro and North Brevard County Northward.

Watch FOX 35 for the latest weather updates.  