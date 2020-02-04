The line of severe storms is still forming tonight, but will sweep across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and slam into Central Florida late Thursday into Friday.

The threat for severe storms, including damaging winds and tornadoes will arrive after 9pm Thursday primarily for the northern half of Florida. This does include metro Orlando. A FOX35 Weather Alert Day means that severe weather is anticipated and you should prepare for winds in excess of 50mph, lightning, 1 inch diameter hail and possible tornadoes.

The greatest threat for this severe weather will arrive from 9pm Thursday through 7am Friday. This will be a fast moving line of storms that should clear our east coast by late morning.