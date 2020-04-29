FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail to Central Florida

A FOX 35 Weather Alert Day has been declared for the viewing area on Thursday.

The latest storm risk outlook has the entire viewing area in a 'marginal risk' for severe weather very late tonight into Thursday morning. This means the potential for damaging winds, heavy rain, and perhaps some small hail could accompany some of the stronger storms as they move across Central Florida.

Current forecast and tracking modeling suggest that the mainline will be up in the Big Bend area over from Dixie to Alachua County as we head through the early morning hours. There could be some damaging wind gusts and of course heavy rain coming in off of the Gulf of Mexico during this time.

The line will move through fairly quickly with weather improvements coming to this area by late morning into the afternoon.

The severe threat will continue closer to Orlando by mid-late morning into the afternoon hours. Again, primary threats during this time appear to be damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and some small hail.

The tornado threat is extremely low but we won't let our guard down in the FOX 35 Weather Center. We will track this threat until the very end for you.

FOX 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards provided a timeline at when the storms will arrive into certain parts of Florida, with the northern parts of the regions being impacted between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. The Orlando-metro could see the storms after, between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Be sure to have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded to receive breaking weather alerts should conditions turn severe in your area.