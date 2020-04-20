FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Line of storms prompt tornado warnings across Central Florida, damage left behind

Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day, as a line of storms moving through Central Florida brought severe weather to the region, including heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

Tornado Warning: Brevard County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: The rest of Central Florida

TRACK THE STORMS

FOX 35 Guardian Weather radar gives a good look at the line of storms moving through the Panhandle at 8 a.m. this morning. Motion to the southeast will continue through the morning and early afternoon, approaching Orlando by early-mid afternoon. A few storms could occur ahead of the mainline.

Taking a look at the storm risks to the area today reveals mainly a damaging wind threat and heavy rain, perhaps some hail for some of us. The tornado threat seems to be confined to the far northern areas of North Florida out into the Carollinas later today.

So, Central Florida is really looking at a marginal risk of severe storms between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. this evening. The main threats are heavy rainfall and isolated damaging winds.

With Monday being a 'FOX 35 Weather Alert Day,' our meteorologists will work to bring you frequent updates on the storms and risk of severe weather. Download the FOX 35 Weather App to receive these updates, live radar, and more on your phone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

STORM DAMAGE

FOX 35's Jessica Albert captured thunder, rain, and lightning in Tavares.

She also captured some photos of the damage left behind in the area.

Duke Energy is reporting power lines down in several areas across Central Florida, including Lake County, DeLand, and Eustis.

Florida Power & Light (FPL) is reporting power lines down in Ocala.

A FOX 35 viewer, Don Lewis, shared photos with us of storm damage in Ocala.

Photo by Don Lewis

Photo by Don Lewis

The City of DeLand also posted photos of storm damage.

Photo by The City of DeLand

Photo by The City of DeLand

Photo by The City of DeLand

Photo by The City of DeLand

Seminole County posted a video of a possible tornado moving through Boombah Sports Complex. They are still trying to confirm with NWS Melbourne if it was actually a tornado.

FOX 35 Viewer Tasha Mieses also sent in a video of what could be a tornado but near the Sanford Airport. FOX 35 has not confirmed if it was legitimately a tornado but it appears in the video that a funnel has formed.

