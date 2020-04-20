FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Line of storms could bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Central Florida

Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day, as a line of storms moving through Florida is increasing the chances of severe weather, especially heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

A Tornado Watch is currently active for the FOX 51 viewing area. This is active in Dixie County until 9 a.m. Then in Alachua and Gilchrist County, the Tornado Watch is active until 11 a.m. Strong to severe storms are capable of producing tornadoes in these areas. There are no active watches south of there.

FOX 35 Guardian Weather radar gives a good look at the line of storms moving through the Panhandle at 3 a.m. this morning. Motion to the southeast will continue through the morning and early afternoon, approaching Orlando by early-mid afternoon. A few storms could occur ahead of the mainline.

Taking a look at the storm risks to the area today reveals mainly a damaging wind threat and heavy rain, perhaps some hail for some of us. The tornado threat seems to be confined to the far northern areas of North Florida out into the Carollinas later today.

Advertisement

So, Central Florida is really looking at a marginal risk of severe storms between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. this evening. The main threats are heavy rainfall and isolated damaging winds.

With Monday being a 'FOX 35 Weather Alert Day,' our meteorologists will work to bring you frequent updates on the storms and risk of severe weather. Download the FOX 35 Weather App to receive these updates, live radar, and more on your phone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP