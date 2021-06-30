Forecasters give tropical wave 80-percent chance of developing

We've got our eyes on the Tropical Atlantic this Wednesday.

Two tropical waves are on the map. The wave outlined in yellow (10% chance) of development, INVEST area 95L, looks to fall apart and soon. The wave behind it, INVEST area 97L, now has a HIGH (80%) chance of developing into a depression or possibly a tropical storm over the next 5 days.

If the system does develop further into a tropical storm, it would be named Elsa.

The latest satellite scans of 97L over the Tropical Atlantic reveals some organization this morning. This wave is moving to the West/Northwest at 20 mph currently.

The latest spaghetti plot models show the developing wave (whatever it might become) over the Eastern Caribbean on July 2nd. Possible impacts could be felt from Trinidad and Tobago, Northward to St. Lucia. Regardless of intensity, gusty winds and very heavy rain would be likely.

Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for updates.

On Sunday, July 4th, forecast models begin to spread out a bit with a much broader look at the possibilities in regard to future tracking.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

A more Northern track during this time could bring some interaction with the tremendous mountain ranges found in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. These mountains can disrupt the circulation of a tropical system, taking the intensity down.

On Monday, July 5th, forecast modeling continues to spread out with over 1,000 miles of possibility from the Southern edge of the model guidance down near Honduras, to northeast of the Bahamas out in the Atlantic.

While things can certainly change and they will, it's important to stay updated on the latest happenings in the tropics. This should also serve as a reminder to review your storm plans for you and your family.

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is committed to keeping you safe, stay with us as we track the tropics this 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.