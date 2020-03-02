First cold front of the month

The first strong cold front of the month will approach Central Florida on Thursday, increasing our chance for showers and strong thunderstorms.

Before the front arrives, a steady wind out of the south/southwest will help temperatures climb to the mid-and-upper 80s.

The normal or "average" high for this time of year is 76 degrees.

Expect 86 in Orlando by Wednesday, the warmest day of the week.

The front pushes over the state late Thursday, according to the latest model guidance.

Behind the front, winds out of the north-northwest will pull down a much cooler and drier airmass.

Advertisement

Expect afternoon highs in the upper 60s by Saturday, with sunshine and blue skies sticking around through Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

That's when you will set your clock forward one hour.

Days will be longer, with sunset moving from 6:22 PM to 7:30 PM.