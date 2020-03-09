Fire Threat Increasing

Since the start of the new year, most of Central Florida has received only 50% of it's normal rainfall. Bone dry conditions are quickly developing as we run well below normal in rainfall, while temperatures are running well above normal. The fire threat is now greatest along the west coast of Florida extending into inland Central Florida.

There are currently 5 active fires across Central Florida with many more possible in the coming weeks. The latest outlooks indicated zero inches of rainfall during the next 7-10 days. As the sun angle continues to increase we will experiencing above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall short term.

The driest counties right now include Brevard and Seminole countes with a "VERY HIGH" threat for new fires in those counties. Be safe with any open burning and be careful with disposing of cigarette butts.