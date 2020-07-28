Developing area of low pressure could become 'Isaias'

A broad area of low pressure about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing winds near tropical-storm strength, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8:00 a.m., a well-defined center of circulation was not present on satellite imagery however, data from a NOAA buoy indicates that the system is producing winds near tropical-storm-force.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

"A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph and approaches the Leeward Islands," said David Zelinsky, a forecaster at the NHC office in Miami.

The NHC has given the area an 80% chance of development in the next 48 hours, and a 90% chance of development in then next 5 days.

Advertisement

Locally heavy rain is likely across portions of the Lesser Antilles, continuing through Wednesday, especially in the Leeward Islands.

These conditions will spread to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Thursday.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Tuesday afternoon and will provide more information about the current state of the disturbance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates and severe weather alerts.