Depression 7 could become "Gonzalo" later today

Depression 7 remains on a Westerly motion tracking over the distant Central Atlantic on Wednesday. Current top sustained winds are at 35 mph as the system remains rather small and compact.

The National Hurricane Center says it's possible that the depression will get an upgrade to tropical storm status by late morning or early afternoon.

If so, the system will be named "Gonzalo".

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

As of 5 a.m., the official forecast track cone from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is indicating a Westerly movement for the next several days. Intensity will likely fluctuate up and down during this time.

Advertisement

BE PREPARED: FEMA supplies checklist for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

Peak winds by Friday will be around 65 mph. Hurricane status is not expected at this time. The circulation will pass through the Eastern islands of the Caribbean over the weekend bringing gusty tropical storm force winds and very heavy rainfall.

Current forecast models are quite interesting to say the least.

While some of the models bring the system into the Western Caribbean early next week, other models are saying otherwise. Strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere and dry air could pose a threat to the storm longer term. With that said, a few of the reliable models actually kill the system as it moves into the Central Caribbean. This will certainly be one to watch!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

The other feature we're watching is located over the Gulf of Mexico and moving away from Florida. This tropical wave stands about a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Tracking takes this closer to Texas over the weekend.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates and severe weather alerts.