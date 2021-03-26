Crank the A/C: Near-record heat possible for Central Florida

article

Looks like the area of high pressure has one mission: controlling Central Florida weather this weekend!

Southerly winds wrapping around the high will send plenty of warmth into the area. Near-record highs will be possible again, skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and rain chances remain out of the picture for now.

The high-temperature forecast will feature low 90s West of I-95, closer to the Atlantic, it will still be plenty warm in the mid-upper 80s.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Both Saturday and Sunday look nearly identical as the late march hot streak continues. On average, most interior locations should make it to 91 degrees.

Advertisement

Factor in the slight rise in humidity and dew point temps and you're talking about a "feels like" temp scenario in the mid-90s today through Sunday.

RELATED: Deadly tornado outbreak in South causes 5 confirmed deaths and major damage across the region

It's important to slather on a good sunscreen, stay hydrated and if possible visit the a/c if you can. If you've got beach plans, that may very well be the place to be this weekend!

We're still monitoring the threat of severe storms across the Southern U.S. this weekend. Saturday will feature yet another burst of possible strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds and large hail. Areas around Memphis over to Little Rock could see some of the stronger storms.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.