Cooler, less humid New Year's Eve

It will be noticeably cooler on New Year's Eve, especially areas North of Orlando Metro.

Skies will be clearing as drier, more comfortable air moves in behind a cold front passing over Central Florida early Tuesday morning.

Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Expect a big drop in humidity, and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Orlando will be topping off in the upper-60s, compared to 79 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures will drop down to the mid-50s at midnight in Orange county, to near 50 across Lake and Volusia counties.

By sunrise on New Year's Day, temperatures will be in the upper 40s under clear skies.

Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s for the first day of 2020 and sunny skies.

Another cold front will reach the state by Friday night, increasing the rain chance (60%) in Orlando.

Behind the front, much drier and cooler air will push in across the area through Saturday afternoon.

High pressure will dominate the forecast, which means a cool, dry weather pattern through Sunday and into early next week.