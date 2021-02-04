Conditions looking good for Friday's SpaceX rocket launch

article

Finally! We have liftoff!

SpaceX sent up its first Starlink mission of the week early Thursday morning. It was a total success and no weather issues to speak of.

The gusty winds we've had over the last few days have eased, but temperatures remain quite cold though.

SpaceX is now gearing up for a second launch on Friday morning and our team of FOX 35 meteorologists are still looking for favorable weather conditions.

At 5:14 a.m. EDT, SpaceX will attempt yet another rocket launch and the chances of it going up into the heavens look good!

The official FOX 35 launch forecast calls for favorable conditions at the Cape. Again, the launch window opens at 5:14 a.m. At that time, there could be a bit of concern for winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, but no concerns at ground level.

We're leaving the chance of launch in the green and at a favorable 70%.

Join us on Good Day Orlando on Friday morning as we bring you LIVE coverage on the air.