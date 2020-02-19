Cold front will bring colder weekend temperatures to Florida

article

Our latest run of above normal temps in the 80s is about to come to a grinding halt! Looks like a strong cold front will sweep into the region through Thursday night bringing rain, followed by a nice mid-February chill as we head into the weekend. Temperatures during this time will finally fall below normal for some cooler change!

Let's address the rain chances first. While we're not expecting rain, all day, all the time, you'll likely notice the increased clouds and a few extra showers around on Thursday afternoon. Right now it looks like a 40-50% chance Thursday with coverage heading into Thursday night, possible Friday morning. Winds will also be increasing during this time from the North.



Friday will offer up quite a drop in temperatures and believe me, you'll feel it for sure! Gusty breezes and highs only in the 50s and 60s, skies will feature passing clouds and isolated showers, chances should be fairly low though. Winds will be strongest over the Atlantic and immediate coastal areas all day Friday. Definitely not a good weekend for boating on the Atlantic Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lastly, the coldest air behind the front will set up late Friday night into Saturday morning. While areas along the Brevard coast see a warmer wind angle off the Atlantic, the interior communities will be much colder with a land breeze out of the North. The chill will be relatively short lived though as winds come in off the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon into Sunday with more 80s returning by early next week.