Coastal flooding, strong winds continue along Central Florida coast

Conditions are improving along the coast in Central Florida but some coastal flooding and gusty winds remain a threat on Monday.

The Central Florida coast saw flooding on Sunday due to a disturbance that moved inland, causing strong winds, heavy rain, and rough surf.

This disturbance has since gone out in the open Gulf of Mexico and is not much of anything. With that, rain chances are much lower on Monday. Gusty winds remain but moisture levels have eased after Sunday's flood of rainfall.

"A tremendous volume of water is still being pushed towards the coast today," FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme warns though. "A combination of swell from distant hurricane Teddy and local gusty NE winds are to blame."

Advertisement

Coastal flood warnings are still active due to the high tide, which is expected to peak just before 12 p.m. on Monday. Coastal residents should pay close attention as a flood warning is in effect for Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard Counties. Rough surf and flooding could occur.

"Seawater could invade beachside streets again posing flood risk for the second day in a row," King explained.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Meanwhile, in the tropics, FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King is tracking several systems.

TROPICAL STORM BETA

Tropical Storm Beta is expected to produce tropical storm conditions over portions of the Texas coast on Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is currently located about 95 miles east-southeast of Port O'Connor, Texas. It is moving west at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Beta is forecasted to make landfall on the Texas Coast on Monday morning. Once it begins to move inland, the NHC expects the storm to weaken.

HURRICANE TEDDY

Teddy is a large hurricane and is moving north, bringing along dangerous rip currents.

The Category 2 hurricane is currently about 165 miles southeast of Bermuda, moving north at 9 mph. It is said to have maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

The NHC forecasts that Teddy will pass east of Bermuda on Monday and then go on to approach Nova Scotia on Tuesday or Wednesday. The hurricane will remain large and powerful through Tuesday but is then expected to become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday.

DISTURBANCE

The NHC is monitoring a small area of showers and thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. The system could develop further, becoming a tropical or subtropical cyclone on Monday or Tuesday. It has a 60 percent chance of formation.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has blown through the entire list of names for storms and has moved onto the Greek alphabet for any other storms that develop. The last time this backup list of names was used was in 2005. There were 28 named storms that year.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal. For example, NOAA predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.