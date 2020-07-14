Central Florida has a hot and sunny Tuesday with a chance of strong afternoon storms

It will be another sweaty afternoon, with blazing sunshine taking temperatures to the mid-90s in Central Florida.

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will accompany strong storms, mainly after 2:00 p.m.

Afternoon high temperatures will soar, reaching the mid-90s with solid low 90s along the coast.

The heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, will approach 103 degrees in Orlando, with even higher values for the areas north and west of I-4.

Expect a 40 percent coverage of showers and thunderstorms in Orlando, with the actual air temperature reaching 95 degrees before the rain arrives.

Winds will be light out of the west at 5 mph.

It will be warm and humid tonight, with temperatures falling to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

