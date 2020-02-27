Breaking Down The Cold Air

Our northwest winds increased last night and the arctic air has settled in across Central Florida. With clear skies and dewpoints in the 30's we can expect our Friday morning lows to dip into the 30's.

Widespread frost is expected across Sumter county with Freezing temps across Alachua county late tonight. Across the remainder of Central and North-Central Florida there will be pockets of frost. That will includ DeLand and Mt. Dora.

The dry air continues to funnel in across Florida with clear skies expected through the weekend. Enjoy!