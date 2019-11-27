Above-normal heat in Central Florida to stick around through the weekend

Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees on Wednesday, and the heat will be sticking around through the weekend.

The normal temperature in Orlando is 76 degrees.

Winds will be light, with an onshore seabreeze developing along the East Coast around lunchtime.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid-50s with fog developing overnight, especially North and West of I-4.

Expect reduced visibility on the road Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving will be toasty, with afternoon high temperatures topping off around 80 degrees in Orlando.

We'll keep rain chances out of the forecast until Sunday night, when a strong cold front pushes over the state.

Expect about a 30% chance of showers as the boundary drops over the region late Sunday.

A colder than normal airmass will push in behind the front, which means afternoon high temperatures in the 60s on Monday -- and wake-up temperatures could drop to the 30s and 40s!