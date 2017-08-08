Elon Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back
Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.
Disney's Skyliner gondola system debuts
Walt Disney World on Friday introduced its newest way to get around the Florida resort: an aerial cable car system that whisks visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph (18 kph).
Orange County teachers continue fight for higher pay
Orange County teachers will be back at the bargaining table Thursday for pay negotiations. Teachers say they're going to continue to fight for what they're worth.
New Publix with dock for boat access in the works in Florida
Hey, boaters: your dream of being able to sail up to a Publix, load up on groceries, and then sail off into the sunset is about to become a reality.
NASA says 1969 moon landing lab to be demolished next year
HOUSTON (AP) - NASA says the Houston building where Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong and his colleagues emerged from quarantine after their 1969 moon mission has fallen into disrepair and will be demolished.
Publix's beloved chicken tender 'Pub Subs' are on sale this week
This is not a drill: Publix is putting their beloved chicken tender subs on sale this week.
NASA manager casts doubt on 2024 moon landing by astronauts
A top NASA manager cast doubt Wednesday on the space agency's ability to land astronauts on the moon by 2024.
Orange County public schools to discuss changing high school start times
Orange County Public Schools will host meetings to discuss possibly change start times at high school.
Disney makes big donation to local high school
Disney is making a big donation to a local school where the band equipment was recently ruined in a fire.
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is causing people with a phobia of small holes to freak out
Apple unveiled the new iPhone 11 Pro on Tuesday, and some people couldn’t help but focus on the new rear-camera design boasting three lenses, claiming it triggers their “trypophobia.”
Lighthouse statue at Disney to honor boy killed by gator
Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m.
SpaceX fire ruled an accident
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Disney announces big changes
Good Day Orlando at 9am
2 years since OPD officer: William Anderson was run over
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Disney's D23 Expo this week
FOX 35 NewsEdge at 6:30pm
Amazon building huge facility
FOX 35 News at 5pm
SpaceX could try and launch today
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Theme parks celebrate the Fourth of July
Good Day Orlando at 7am
SpaceX holding off launch
Good Day Orlando at 7am
SpaceX launch scrubbed, next opportunity tonight
Good Day Orlando at 7am