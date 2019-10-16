Deputies: Georgia couple refused to self-quarantine after positive coronavirus test
Deputies say both the man and his girlfriend are now hospitalized after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Non-profit fosters friendships for life
There is no gift more powerful than a good friend. Best Friends is a non-profit that matches volunteers with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At Emory University in Atlanta, the program is building friendships, participants, say will be with them for life.