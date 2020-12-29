Live
News
Weather
Good Day
Coronavirus
Contests
More
Watch Live
Expand / Collapse search
☰
Search site
News
Local
Florida
Coronavirus
NewsNOW from FOX
National
World
Viral
Politics
Health
Unusual
Coronavirus
Latest from Florida
Vaccine: County by County
Economic impact
Symptoms and prevention
Map: Florida cases
Map: Worldwide cases
Money
Personal Finance
COVID-19 & the Economy
Weather
Forecast Video
Storm Team Thunder Truck
Storm Team Weather App
Storm Team Hurricane Center
Weather Alerts
Hour-by-Hour Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Theme Parks Forecast
Beach Forecast
UV Index
Traffic
I-4 Construction Project
Pump Patrol
Bus Stop Forecast
Good Day
David Martin Reports
Weather Babies
AdventHealth House Calls
Teacher of the Week
Entertainment
Theme Parks
InstaStories
Watch FOX Shows
TV Listings
Community Events
Sports
Orlando Magic
NBA
Orlando City Soccer Club
MLS
NFL
MLB
NASCAR
College Sports
About Us
Advertise with Us
Sign up for FOX 35 emails
Mobile Apps
Personalities
Contact Us
Work for Us
Contests
FOX 35 Internships
WRBW/FOX 35 PLUS
Closed Captioning
FCC Public File
FCC Applications
TV Rescan Information
Shows
Good Day Orlando
Orlando Matters
NewsEdge @ 8 p.m.
Seen on TV
News Tips
Call: (407) 741-5027
Email: FOX35Tips@fox.com
FOX 35 Investigates
Oakfield
No articles found.