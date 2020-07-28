Reports: Phillies Tuesday night matchup with Yankees postponed, more Marlins test positive

article

For the second day in a row, the scheduled game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has been postponed as another team deals with an outbreak, according to reports.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the game was postponed Tuesday morning.

In recent days, as many as 17 members of the Miami Marlins organization have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, with four new positive results surfacing on Tuesday morning. One of the previously reported positive results was a false positive, according to reports.

The news of an outbreak broke as the Marlins announced they were delaying their trip home to Miami following a series with the Phillies Sunday night. On Monday, the team remained in Philadelphia to undergo further testing and allow those who tested positive to quarantine.

The Marlins home opener in Miami and the Phillies Monday night game against the Yankees were postponed due to the health and safety concerns.

The Marlins-Orioles game scheduled for Tuesday night was also postponed.

"Players that have tested positive are isolated and are receiving no-touch food deliveries. The Marlins are doing their own contact tracing and keeping us abreast of the situation," Philadelphia health department officials said Monday.

“Obviously, we don’t want any player to get exposed. It’s not a positive thing,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said on the MLB Network Monday. “But I don’t see it as a nightmare. We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That’s why we have the expanded rosters, that’s why we have the pool of additional players. And we think we can keep people safe and continue to play.”

FOX's Ken Rosenthal reports Phillies players returned to Citizens Bank Park on Monday to be tested for COVID-19 and then headed straight home.

Sherman reported Tuesday that, so far, no Phillies players have tested positive for the virus following the series with the Marlins.

The Phillies and Yankees are currently scheduled to play at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

