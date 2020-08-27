PROGRAM ALERT: Phillies-Nationals game postponed

article

At least four MLB games scheduled for Thursday are reportedly postponed in the aftermath of the Sunday shooting in Wisconsin by Kenosha police of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

One of those games, the Phillies-Nationals matchup, was scheduled to air on FOX 35/FOX51 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Instead, we will be airing two back-to-back episodes of Master Chef followed by coverage of the Republican National Convention at 10 p.m.

FOX 35 News at 10 will air on FOX 35 Plus (WRBW-TV) and will be streamed on our website and mobile app at its regular time. FOX 35 NewsEdge at 11 will air on FOX 35 following the RNC.

In addition to the Phillies-Nationals game, Red Sox-Blue Jays, Tigers-Twins, and Athletics-Rangers are postponed.

The Brewers-Reds game scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed. The Seattle Mariners also postponed their game against the San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants also decided not to play on Wednesday as well.

The postponement of these baseball games came after the NBA canceled all of Wednesday's playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

The unprecedented NBA walkout over racial injustice carried into a second day Thursday, although players pledged to finish the postseason even as they wrestled with their emotions about wanting to bring change in their communities.

For now, the basketball courts in the NBA's virus-free bubble at Disney World remained empty. And other athletes across the sports world also said they weren't ready to resume playing.

The NBA decided to postpone three more games Thursday to join the three that weren't played a day earlier. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league hoped to resume Friday or Saturday.

Across the NFL, empty practice fields made for loud and powerful statements. The Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Football Team all chose to not practice Thursday in response to the shooting.

Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone its two second-round playoff games on Thursday in response to Blake's shooting.

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane announced the request on his Twitter account.

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports,” Kane wrote on behalf of the alliance, which is made up of current and former players.

Two Game 3s were set to be played, with the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New York Islanders in Toronto and the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton, Alberta

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. His family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests against racism and police brutality in Kenosha and elsewhere.