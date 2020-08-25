Orlando City Returns Home to Face Nashville SC

article

Orlando City SC returns to The City Beautiful on Wednesday, Aug. 26, hosting 2020 expansion side Nashville SC (1-3-1, 4 points) with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will serve as the Lions first against the Music City-based club.

The match will be locally broadcast on Fox 35 Plus with Evan Weston, Miguel Gallardo, and Ali Krieger on the call, while being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us, but we’re still following the process of getting the best out of the game in Miami and trying to grow through the experiences that we had. Obviously, there is not too much time, but the boys did a good job and are now preparing their minds for what is coming against Nashville,” Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. “Nashville has a very constant model. What I have seen is that they threaten other teams in terms of speed and transition. They have gelling and it’s a team, as us, that is in a growing mode. We respect that part, but at the same time we see some opportunities that suit our game where we can hurt them and that’s what we look for all the time.”

Wednesday’s contest will mark the first at Exploria Stadium for the Lions since their home opener on Feb. 29 against Real Salt Lake, with the match open to a limited number of fans. Tickets are available here, while a list of guidelines and safety protocols can be found here.

City comes into the midweek contest after falling 3-2 at Inter Miami CF this past Saturday. Julián Carranza opened the scoring for the home side in the 12th minute but was quickly answered by rookie forward Daryl Dike in the 18th, netting his first professional goal. Miami would net two more with Carranza securing a brace in the 23rd, followed by Pizarro adding another in the 48th for the eventual game-winner. Nani found the back of the net to half the deficit in the 80th, but the rally ultimately came up short for the Lions.

Chris Mueller leads the Lions and sits tied for fourth in MLS with four goals in 2020, followed by Nani with two. The Portuguese international leads the team in assists, with two to his credit.

Nashville enters Wednesday’s match after falling 2-0 to Atlanta United on Saturday. Pity Martínez netted a brace for The Five Stripes in the 40th and 87th minutes respectively to earn all three points for the home side.

David Accam and Walker Zimmerman hold the team lead for Nashville with a goal apiece in 2020 while Dax McCarty sits atop the side in assists with one.

Following Wednesday’s match, the Lions will head back out on the road for its next two matches with a visit to Atlanta United on Saturday, Aug. 29 followed by another match against Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 2.