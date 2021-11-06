FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Eleven scores and highlights

It was a very wet and nasty final week of the regular high school football season on Friday. There were some rivalries and post-season tune-ups all across Central Florida. One of the best non-district matchups in our area had Orange City University High visiting Osceola HIgh with a pair of teams who could make a deep run. The Kowboys would win it, 13-8. Scores from around the state are below:

PREP FOOTBALL

Alonso 28, Middleton 6

Andrew Jackson 13, Ribault 0

Apopka 37, Wekiva 6

Astronaut 29, Titusville 0

Atlantic Coast 28, University Christian 21

Avon Park 35, Lake Placid 0

Baker 49, Vernon 13

Baker County 49, Baldwin 21

Belleview 42, Weeki Wachee 0

Benjamin 42, King's Academy 6

Bishop Kenny 35, Episcopal 14

Blountstown 24, Chiefland 13

Boca Raton Christian 25, Jordan Christian 0

Bonita Springs 42, Oasis 6

Bozeman School 34, Williston 6

Braddock 10, American 7

Bradford 33, Fort White 6

Branford 34, Cottondale 0

Buchholz 28, Bartram Trail 13

Cambridge Christian 24, Orangewood Christian 6

Cape Coral 27, Mariner 21, OT

Carol City 41, Miami Jackson 0

Celebration 35, Gateway 21

Champagnat Catholic 45, Lely 22

Chipley 39, Jay 0

Choctawhatchee 55, Pensacola Catholic 14

Citrus 55, Brooksville Central 6

Clearwater 47, Boca Ciega 20

Clearwater Academy 20, Palmetto 14

Clearwater Central Catholic 44, Bishop Verot 14

Clewiston 46, Okeechobee 0

Coconut Creek 31, Monarch 27

Colonial 20, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0

Community School of Naples 31, Evangelical Christian 28

Creekside 23, Ponte Vedra 19

Cypress Bay 38, Nova 0

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 42, Gulf 7

Dade Christian 54, Key West 35

Deerfield Beach 42, Piper 0

Doral Academy Charter 17, Atlantic Community 7

Douglas 47, Coral Glades 29

Dunbar 17, Lehigh 0

East Bay 56, Blake 0

East Lake 35, Countryside 14

East Lee County 16, Gateway 0

Edgewater 35, Boone 28

Englewood 46, Wolfson 0

Evans 20, Timber Creek 6

Faith Christian 24, TDH 14

First Academy-Orlando 35, North Florida Educational Instutitute 6

Fleming Island 49, Oakleaf 34

Florida 35, Suwannee 6

Fort Meade 21, Frostproof 6

Gainesville 28, Eastside 10

Gainesville Christian 52, Geneva Classical Academy 12

Gibbs 32, St. Petersburg 20

Gulf Breeze 38, Navarre 26

Gulf Coast 45, Barron Collier 28

Heritage 47, Bayside 7

Hernando 27, Lecanto 15

Hialeah Gardens 8, Varela 6

Hilliard 34, Holmes County 7

Hillsborough 28, Bloomingdale 6

Horizon 29, Windermere 13

Hudson 23, Fivay 0

Ida S. Baker def. Island Coast, forfeit

Indian Rocks 14, Southwest Florida Christian 13

Jesuit 42, Tampa Catholic 0

Jones 18, Ocoee 0

Jupiter 34, South Fork 17

King 28, Spoto 8

Kissimmee Osceola 13, University (Orange City) 8

Lafayette 44, Freeport 13

Lake Brantley 17, Winter Park 14

Lake Mary 35, Deltona 8

Lake Minneola 40, Leesburg 0

Lake Nona 35, East River 0

Lake Wales 24, Bartow 13

Lakeland 13, Lakewood 12

Land O'Lakes 48, Keswick Christian 20

Lemon Bay 28, North Port 0

Liberty 48, Poinciana 0

Maclay 23, Jefferson County 20

Madison County 14, Rickards 13

Martin County 31, Jensen Beach 7

Melbourne 33, Eau Gallie 12

Merritt Island 19, Viera 18

Miami Beach 47, Mourning 0

Miami Palmetto 14, Miami Edison 6

Milton 30, Ft. Walton Beach 16

Mitchell 42, Wesley Chapel 15

Nature Coast Tech 27, George Jenkins 0

Newsome 22, Armwood 13

North Florida Christian 40, FAMU 0

Northside Christian 54, St. Petersburg Catholic 35

Northview 49, Arnold 27

Olympia 49, Oak Ridge 14

Orlando Christian 15, Zephyrhills Christian 12

Orlando University 61, Lake Buena Vista 0

Oviedo 57, Lyman 6

P.K. Yonge 33, Keystone Heights 14

Pace 32, Pensacola Washington 22

Palm Beach Lakes 14, Dwyer 0

Palm Harbor University 43, Dunedin 0

Palmetto Ridge 51, Golden Gate 20

Park Vista Community 17, Palm Beach Gardens 10

Paxon 56, Stanton College Prep 7

Plant City 48, Lennard 7

Plantation 60, South Plantation 0

Port Charlotte 19, Kathleen 8

Port St. Joe 50, Dixie County 26

Ridge Community 36, Davenport 0

Riverside 28, Ed White 14

Robinson 18, Brandon 12

Royal Palm Beach 17, John I. Leonard 14

Rutherford 10, Bay 7

Satellite 36, Space Coast 12

Sebastian River 14, Palm Bay 11

Seffner Christian 22, Bradenton Christian 0

Seminole Osceola 27, Seminole 24, OT

Sneads 17, Liberty County 7

Somerset South Homestead 20, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0

South Fort Myers 41, Riverdale 28

South Sumter 42, Newberry 0

South Walton 41, Lighthouse Christian 6

Spanish River 6, Suncoast 0

St. Augustine 35, Palatka 0

St. John Neumann 53, Immokalee 28

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 21, Leon 8

St. Lucie Centennial 47, Port St. Lucie 30

Stranahan 36, Fort Lauderdale 0

Strawberry Crest 26, Leto 12

Tampa Bay Tech 49, Chamberlain 0

Tenoroc 34, Cornerstone Charter 0

The Villages 47, River Ridge 6

Trenton 48, Hamilton County 22

Umatilla 16, Bronson 8

Union County 54, Cocoa Beach 0

Venice 60, North Fort Myers 7

Victory Christian 12, American Collegiate 6

Wakulla 42, Chiles 7

Wellington 21, Seminole Ridge 14

West Broward 9, McArthur 7

West Nassau County 42, Ridgeview 15

Western 13, Miramar 9

Westminster Academy 57, Palmer Trinity 18

Wewahitchka 54, Graceville 0

Wharton 35, Sickles 7

Wildwood 64, Ambassadors Christian 0

Yulee 26, Middleburg 13

Zephyrhills 56, Pasco 0

SSAC 8-Man 3A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Donahue Academy def. Duval Charter, forfeit

SSAC 8-Man 4A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Shorecrest Prep 26, Lakeside Christian 20

SSAC 11-Man 2A(equals)

Championship(equals)

Cedar Creek Christian 24, Harvest Community School 22

SSAC 11-Man 3A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Santa Fe Catholic 36, Eagle's View 18

SSAC 11-Man 4A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Lake Highland 44, Central Florida Christian 6

Mount Dora Christian 41, Jupiter Christian 14



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Auburndale vs. Lake Gibson, ccd.

Bell vs. Providence, ccd.

Bishop Moore vs. Gulliver Prep, ppd. to Nov 6th.

Bolles School vs. Mainland, ccd.

Booker vs. Lakewood Ranch, ccd.

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Boyd Anderson, ccd.

DeLand vs. Pine Ridge, ccd.

Doral Academy Charter vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes, ccd.

Forest Hill vs. North Miami Beach, ccd.

Fort Myers vs. Sebring, ccd.

Hagerty vs. Lake Howell, ppd. to Nov 6th.

Hallandale vs. Flanagan, ccd.

Hardee vs. DeSoto County, ppd. to Nov 6th.

Hawthorne vs. North Marion, ccd.

Lake Mary Prep vs. St. John Lutheran, ppd. to Nov 8th.

Marco Island vs. Moore Haven, ccd.

Merritt Island Christian vs. Riverside Christian, ppd. to Nov 8th.

Miami Krop vs. Hialeah, ccd.

Monsignor Pace vs. Fort Pierce Central, ppd. to Nov 6th.

New Smyrna Beach vs. Harmony, ccd.

Ocala Trinity Catholic vs. IMG Academy Blue, ccd.

Palm Beach Central vs. Santaluces, ccd.

Parrish Community vs. Mulberry, ccd.

Rockledge vs. Cocoa, ppd. to Nov 6th.

South Broward vs. Cooper City, ppd. to Nov 6th.

Southeast vs. Manatee, ccd.

Westminster Christian vs. Archbishop Carroll, ccd.

Winter Springs vs. St. Cloud, ccd.



