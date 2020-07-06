FC Dallas drops out of MLS is Back tournament due to COVID-19 outbreak on team

FC Dallas dropped out of the MLS is Back tournament on Monday after a large number of COVID-19 positive test results for the team.

A total of 11 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus since the club landed in Orlando in late June, making training for matches impossible. The team said 10 players have tested positive along with one member of the coaching staff.

“We absolutely agree with the league’s decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament out of safety concerns for our players and staff,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt in a statement. “We’re looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in position to play competitive matches at the highest level.”

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

There were signs that FCD’s stay in Orlando was could come to an end when their opening game against Vancouver, set for Wednesday, was postponed.

“The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Advertisement

The season restart event, located at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex, is scheduled to go from July 8 – August 11.

Team officials say they are now working with MLS and health authorities in Florida and Texas on how to safely leave the venue and return home.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases