SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Know where to go
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
Sponsored by AdventHealth
article
SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH:
Dr. Desirae Friend, DO Board-certified Family Medicine Physician, will visit Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss where to go regarding your medical needs.
For more information about AdventHealth or video visits, click here.
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.