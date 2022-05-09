Nursing shortage: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
Sponsored by AdventHealth
Linnette Johnson, Chief Nursing Officer for AdventHealth Central Florida Division, will visit Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss recruiting and retaining nurses.
For more information about AdventHealth, click here.
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.