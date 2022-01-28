Brittany Lockley is no stranger to the sunshine as she was born and raised in Orlando, Florida.

Afternoon thunderstorms and hurricanes were always second nature to Brittany growing up. She has witnessed countless hurricanes and tropical storms that sparked her love and passion for meteorology at an early age. However, it was not until the extreme hurricane season of 2004, and specifically Hurricane Katrina in 2005, that she grasped the severity of these storms. Hurricane Katrina continues to be the driving force behind her goal to inform, educate, and empower people on all aspects of weather.

She is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism. The various classes in journalism honed her skills in writing and reporting for broadcast, print, and digital news.

In May 2019, she graduated from Mississippi State University and obtained her Master of Science in Broadcast Meteorology. During her time in Starkville, she gained teaching experience as an instructor for the Introduction to News Writing and Reporting class. Brittany also interned at WTVA-TV in Tupelo, Mississippi, where she helped cover a tornado outbreak in Mississippi on April 18, 2019.

Brittany is most recently coming from the Black News Channel (BNC) in Tallahassee, where she was the weekend evening meteorologist.

During her downtime, she enjoys dancing, exercising, binge-watching Netflix shows, and spending time with the ones she loves. Brittany is a huge fan of the beach and does not mind a little heat and humidity. Besides reporting the weather, Brittany loves to give back to the community! In the summer of 2018, she worked with the United Way, mentoring underprivileged kids in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).