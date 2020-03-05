Wrongful conviction overturned, allowing man to avoid deportation and stay in America, State Attorney says

article

State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced on Thursday afternoon that a man who was just days away from being deported was allowed to stay in the country, on a path to U.S. citizenship, because he was wrongfully convicted.

She said that Dwayne Brown, a married father of three who is said to have lived in Central Florida and held a job for 17 years, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Sell in the 90s. Officers with the Winter Garden Police Department reportedly found three grams of cannabis in a 'secret compartment' at his place of work. There was another worker present and Brown never confessed to possessing the marijuana.

However, after consulting with a previous attorney, Ayala said that Brown eventually pled No Contest to a third-degree felony of Possession of Cannabis Within 1,000 feet of a Church. Ayala said that there was no church in the vicinity though and that the language used does not even track the actual law.

Further confession reportedly showed that Brown pled to an entirely different charge than the one with which he was initially charged. He also never made any statements that the pot was his and that the drugs in the 'secret compartment' were accessed by many people, Ayala added. He was placed on two years probation and ordered to serve 100 hours of community service, which she said he successfully served.

However, after moving on from the incident, Brown was stopped in 2015 while returning from Jamaica to attend a family member's wedding. Ayala said that he was stopped and detained by immigration officials in Atlanta for a reason unknown to him. He soon learned that Green Card holders with a criminal history can be put into a deportation process upon attempting to re-enter the United States.

Over the next five years, Brown fought to stay in the United States with his wife and children. He even reached out to State Attorney Aramis Ayala asking her office to look at his case. Her Conviction Integrity Unit was reportedly able to find a preliminary review of the case and several significant problems with Brown's plea and conviction. They went on to conduct more research and eventually filed a joint motion with Brown's attorney in early January 2020. Together, they sought to vacate the illegal conviction.

A judge heard the case and reportedly issued an order granting the motion to vacate the illegal sentence on January 15, 2020. With his felony conviction thrown out, Ayala said that BRown's attorney petitioned the immigration court and stopped the deportation process just days before it came to a close. This allowed Brown to remain with his family and apply for United States citizenship.

Advertisement

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.