Woman who shot at deputies taken into custody

A woman is in custody after deputies say she led them on a car chase, then shot a deputy’s patrol car.

Rachel Yvonne Baggs is facing several charges after deputies say she stole a truck from Putnam County around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Baggs led Putnam deputies on a chase, then crossed into Marion.

When a Marion County deputy attempted a felony traffic stop in Citra, officials say Baggs ran off on foot and fired a shot at deputies.

They say she missed, but, instead, hit a patrol car.

Deputies created a perimeter in the area of 175th Street Road, utilizing a helicopter, search dogs and a SWAT team.

Deputies eventually located Baggs underneath a resident's porch.

“Once we realized she was fleeing on foot and she had fired at our deputies, we established a very large perimeter because we wanted to make sure we were able to take this suspect into custody as soon as possible,” said Cecelia Koon, with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Harris George, who owns the stolen truck, said Baggs is an acquaintance.

Deputies say during the pursuit, Baggs ran another driver off the road before she eventually crashed the car.

The car sustained significant damage.

“I’m a little mad, I mean, wouldn’t you be mad,” George said. “It was spotless. Anybody who knows me knows my truck is immaculate.”