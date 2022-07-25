Hearing for woman who allegedly shot husband in DC hotel over molestation claims moved to Friday

The hearing for a woman who police say shot her husband in a D.C. hotel room after she alleged he was molesting children at her Maryland daycare, has been moved to Friday officials say.

Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, Maryland, is facing assault and firearm charges after police say she shot her husband then barricaded both of them inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel last week.

According to court documents, officers arrived at the room around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and began speaking with Weems through the door. Police say they asked Weems if there was a person who had been shot inside the room, to which she replied "he's a child molester."

Court documents claim Weems told officers that she had been married to the victim for five years and that they live in Baltimore. Weems said she owns a childcare center in Baltimore County and that she had recently received multiple calls from parents of the daycare accusing her husband of molesting their children, documents say.

Weems confronted her husband about the allegations, court documents say, before the situation escalated and she shot him. Police say the husband was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. They have not released an update on his condition.

The hearing for Weems was originally scheduled for Monday morning but was continued to Friday. She will remain in custody until the hearing date.